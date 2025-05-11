Man crushed to death between 2 trucks in Delhi's SGT Nagar: Police

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was allegedly crushed to death between two trucks at a parking lot in Outer North Delhi's SGT Nagar area, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Deepak, worked as a conductor and was fatally injured when a container truck, while reversing, pinned him between itself and a stationary truck, they said.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Saturday, when Deepak was opening the door of the stationary truck that belonged to his employer, Firoz Khan, police said.

According to a complaint given by Khan, a resident of Pupraua village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, he had parked his truck in the parking area two days ago.

"On Saturday, he saw Deepak opening the truck door when a container truck began reversing towards them," a police officer said, citing the complaint.

According to the complaint, Deepak got stuck between the two vehicles. Khan alerted the driver of the container truck, who moved his vehicle forward, but by that time, the victim had collapsed on the ground, bleeding profusely from his mouth.

He was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

They said a case has been registered and legal action initiated.