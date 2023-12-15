Man crushed to death by bus in Nashik

Nashik, Dec 15 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was crushed to death by a state transport bus in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at a bus stand in Sinnar taluka in the morning when the victim, Vijay Namdev More, was leaving the bus stand and was knocked down by the Shirdi-Palghar Shivshahi bus, which was entering the premises, an official said.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle, but the man was trapped under the tyres and crushed to death, he said.

A case has been registered with the Sinnar police, and investigations are on, the official said. PTI COR ARU