Man crushed to death by speeding SUV in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) A man, sitting on a footpath, died after he was crushed by a speeding SUV near a flyover here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night near the Triveni flyover.

The speeding SUV hit two men, sitting on a footpath. They were rushed to a hospital where one of them, Pappu Gurjar, succumbed to his injuries, SHO (Jaipur south) Subhash Chand said.

"It was a black-coloured Scorpio vehicle that hit the men. CCTV footage is being examined to identify the vehicle and its driver," he said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he said. PTI SDA HIG HIG