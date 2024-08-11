Man crushed to death by speeding truck in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) A man died after being hit by a speeding truck here on Sunday, police said.

The accused driver Gurdeep Singh, from Rajasthan, was arrested within two hours, they said.

Kali Charan died on the spot when he was hit by the truck near his house at Rajeev chowk near Narwal bypass this morning, a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused, who had fled the spot after the incident, was arrested within two hours due to hectic efforts by police.

The truck was also seized and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against the culprit, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB