Man crushed to death by tanker truck in Beed after his two-wheeler skids

Beed, Jan 18 (PTI) A man was killed after his motorcycle skidded while trying to overtake a tanker truck on Telgaon-Majalgaon road in Beed and the heavy vehicle crushed him, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident, in which the pillion rider was injured, took place in Pathrud in Majalgaon tehsil on Saturday evening, the official added.

He identified the deceased as Baliram Prabhakar Maske (35) a resident of Shivajinagar in Kaij, and the injured person as Sanjay Late (30) of Babhulgaon. PTI COR BNM