Man crushed to death by tractor in clash over land rivalry in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) A man was run over by a tractor after a clash over a land dispute in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Wednesday, police said.

The long-pending land dispute between Bahadur Gurjar and Atar Singh Gurjar, both residents of Adda village, was being investigated by Sadar police station, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra said.

On Wednesday morning, the two parties came face-to-face and attacked each other, Bayana Sadar SHO Jaiprakash Parmar said.

During the clash, Atar’s son Nirpat Gurjar fell on the ground and a person from the rival group ran a tractor over him, killing Nirpat on the spot, he said.

Five people have been detained in connection with the murder, the officer said.

DGP Mishra has directed Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa to keep a close watch on the investigation and immediate arrest of the murder accused.

SHO Parmar said even before this incident, there was a fight between the two families and both the parties had filed a case against each other.

Now, a case of murder has been registered against Bahadur Gurjar and others, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The BJP slammed the Congress over the murder and demanded AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to apologise for the incident on behalf of Chief MInister Ashok Gehlot.

The party also demanded suspension of the Bharatpur district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

“The video of the incident which has gone viral across the country and beyond is heart wrenching,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference at party headquarters in Delhi.

“Prinkanka Vadra is learnt to be reaching Rajasthan today. I demand that before addressing any public meeting, she must first go to the village (where the incident took place) and show her courage to suspend the DM, SP and administration there,” Patra said.

“She has to project that she has the spine to visit Bharatpur where this gruesome murder took place a while ago…It is my request to her that she should immediately visit Bharatpur…apologise on behalf of Gehlot,” the BJP spokesperson added. PTI AG PK NB NB