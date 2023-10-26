Man crushed to death by tractor over land rivalry in Rajasthan, brother arrested

Jaipur: A man was run over by a tractor after a clash over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Wednesday, following which his younger brother was arrested in connection with the case for conspiracy, police said.

Advertisment

Victim Nirpat Gurjar's brother Damodar Gurjar conspired to kill him as he wanted to falsely implicate the other party in the long pending land dispute, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said in a statement.

The role of other family members is also being investigated, he said, adding that the dispute was between Bahadur Gurjar and Nirpat's father Atar Singh Gurjar, both residents of Adda village.

On Wednesday morning, the two parties came face to face and attacked each other, Bayana Sadar SHO Jaiprakash Parmar said.

Advertisment

After the clash, five people were detained, police said, adding that Damodar Gurjar was subsequently taken into custody and interrogated, during which he confessed.

Earlier, Director General of Police Umesh Mishra had directed Superintendent of Police Kachhawa to keep a close watch on the investigation.

SHO Parmar said even before this incident, there was a fight between the two families and both the parties had filed cases against each other.

Advertisment

The BJP slammed the Congress over the murder and demanded AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra apologise for the incident on behalf of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The party also demanded the suspension of the Bharatpur district magistrate and the superintendent of police.

"A video of the incident which has gone viral across the country and beyond is heart-wrenching," BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference in Delhi.

"Prinkanka Vadra is learnt to be reaching Rajasthan today. I demand that before addressing any public meeting, she must first go to the village and show the courage to suspend the DM, SP and the administration there," he said.

"She has to project that she has the spine to visit Bharatpur where this gruesome murder took place a while ago… It is my request to her that she should immediately visit Bharatpur… apologise on behalf of Gehlot," the BJP spokesperson added.