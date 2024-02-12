Man crushed to death by truck in Himachal's Bilaspur, driver held

Bilaspur (HP), Feb 12 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died on Monday after being run over by a truck on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The victim was identified as Ramesh Chand, a resident of village Naswal in Ghumarwin, police said, adding the truck driver has been arrested.

Chand, a scrap dealer, was going towards Seu under the Ghumarwin police station area when the truck hit him, they said.

Ghumarwin DSP Chandrapal Singh said that a case has been registered against the truck driver.

The truck driver told the police that he was going towards Bhota when he lost control of the vehicle and hit the elderly. PTI COR BPL KVK KVK