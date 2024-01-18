Man crushed to death by truck in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was crushed to death by a truck driver in the Uran area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on January 9, but a complaint was registered on January 16 after thorough verification, they said.

The victim, Moin Ahmed Abdul Jabbar, and the accused, Vikas Kamlesh Singh (31), worked as drivers in the same transport company, said the police.

A Uran Police Station official said Jabbar was leaning in front of a truck, noting down its registration number, when Singh started the truck and accidentally crushed him.

He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, said the official. PTI COR RSY