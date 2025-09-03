Man crushed to death under car during attack in Thane

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was mowed down under a car and another suffered serious injuries in an assault arising out of previous enmity in Shreenagar area of Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

While a man was detained, the police were searching for three others following the incident which took place around 8.30 pm on road number 27 in Wagle Estate locality on Tuesday, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Vitthal Kondiba Gaikar. His friend Shankar Laxman Varte (52) was injured and undergoing treatment.

As per the First Information Report registered at Shreenagar police station, Santosh Pawar, Mahesh Pawar, Amit Pawar and Mahesh Patil allegedly attacked the victims with whom they had enmity. Pawar then allegedly drove a car into the two men, killing Gaikar.

"It was a brutal murder. We have detained one person for questioning and are searching for the remaining accused," said the police official.

The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder), among others, he said. PTI COR KRK