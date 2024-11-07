Man crushed to death under truck in Odisha

Rourkela (Odisha), Nov 7 (PTI) A biker was killed after he was run over by a truck in Odisha’s Sundargarh district on Thursday, police said.

His wife and daughter who were pillion riding escaped narrowly.

The man and his wife were going to drop their three-year-old daughter to school when the truck hit their motorbike near Parijata Park under Sundargarh police station area.

The truck also ran him over after they fell from the two-wheeler, killing him.

Following the accident, a crowd gathered on the spot. The police, however, cleared the area soon. PTI COR BBM NN