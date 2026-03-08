Man cuts off mother-in-law's nose after dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A man allegedly attacked his mother-in-law with scissors and severed her nose following a family dispute in Rajasthan's Jalore district, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sohanlal, fled the spot carrying the severed portion of the nose after the attack, they said. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Dungari ke Bandha village.

Sohanlal had a long-standing dispute with his wife's family. The couple got married about six years ago, according to police.

The husband and wife had been living separately for nearly a year following marital discord, and attempts by community members to resolve the dispute had failed.

Police said tension had been brewing between the families for several days, and a heated argument had taken place at the house on Friday.

Later in the evening, the victim, Keli Devi, was on her way to the local police station to lodge a complaint against her son-in-law Sohanlal when he allegedly attacked her with scissors and cut off her nose.

Sarwana SHO Mohan Lal said a case was registered, and a search is on for the accused.

"The family members have taken the woman to Mehsana in Gujarat for treatment. The statements of the woman and family members have not been recorded yet," he added. PTI SDA PRK