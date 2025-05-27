Man, daughter critically injured in bus-car collision in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 27 (PTI) A man and his daughter were critically injured after their car was allegedly hit by a private bus in Dakshina Kannada district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The bus, which was heading from Puttur to Mangaluru, collided with the car as it was turning right towards Kedila.

They added that the accident occurred near Mura village.

Police further said that the bus reportedly rammed into the rear of the car while attempting to overtake, causing the vehicle to overturn due to the impact.

The car was badly mangled in the crash. Of the three occupants, the father and daughter sustained critical injuries, while a child travelling with them escaped unhurt, a senior police official said.

The injured were taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

Police are verifying the identities and ages of the victims. An investigation is underway. PTI CORR AMP SSK