Man, daughter feared drowned in creek; search underway

Thane, Dec 23 (PTI) A man and his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter are feared to have drowned in a creek in Maharashtra’s Thane district, and efforts are on to trace them, a fire official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Anil Surwade (40) and his toddler daughter visited the water body at Raju Nagar in Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, in the afternoon, said the official.

While playing on the creek bank, the child slipped into the water. Seeing his daughter drowning, Surwade jumped in but both went missing, said the official from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

After being alerted by locals, the fire brigade and police launched a search to trace the father-daughter duo. They are yet to be traced, added the official. PTI COR NR