Man, daughter found hanging in Kolkata shop

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Bodies of a businessman and his 22-year-old daughter were found hanging inside his shop in south Kolkata’s Behala area, police said on Saturday.

The businessman, a resident of Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district, had been suffering from mental distress for a long time. His daughter was also undergoing treatment for mental and physical health issues.

Police said the man had left home around 1 pm, saying he would take his daughter to the doctor. When they did not return even after several hours, his wife grew anxious and started searching for them, police said.

Their bodies were found in the man’s shop that deals in kitchen chimney and water purifier late in the evening of Friday.

An officer of Parnashree police station said they initiated investigations while it appears that the man killed his daughter before taking his own life due to depression. PTI BSM NN