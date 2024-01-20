Man, daughter-in-law killed over land in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Jan 19 (PTI) A 60-year-old man and his daughter-in-law were allegedly killed by a member of their family over a land dispute in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Sibaram Dakua (60) and Jayanti Dakua (40) were on the way to the disputed plot of land on Friday evening when they were attacked. The main accused in the case, Dactor Dakua (45), is the nephew of Sibaram, they said.

They were hacked to death, said Jagannath Mallick, the inspector-in-charge of the Khallikote police station.

The accused was detained for interrogation, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The exact cause of the murders would be known after a thorough investigation, police said. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM