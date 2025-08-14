Man, daughter injured as tree falls on bike in Delhi's Kalkaji amid heavy rain

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old man and his daughter were critically injured after a huge tree fell on their motorcycle during heavy rain in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area on Thursday morning, an official said.

The incident took place in B Block of Kalkaji, where continuous heavy rainfall since late Wednesday evening led to the uprooting of a giant tree, they said.

Several vehicles parked in the vicinity were also damaged in the incident.

According to police, a father-daughter duo was riding through the locality when the tree suddenly uprooted and fell on them. The impact left both of them critically injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A hydraulic crane was deployed to remove the tree and clear the road, they said.

Municipal authorities have been alerted to assess the damage and carry out necessary pruning in the area to prevent further incidents, the officials added.