Man, daughter killed as speeding car hits motorcycle in Jharkhand

Medininagar, Jun 5 (PTI) A 43-year-old man and his daughter were killed after a speeding car collided head-on with their motorcycle in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened on the Japla-Chatarpur Road near Nahar More in Hussainabad, they said.

Vinod Sao was killed on the spot, while his seven-year-old daughter, Rinky, died during treatment at a hospital. His two other children were injured in the accident.

Police said they were searching for the car and its driver.

Locals blocked the road by setting a heap of tyres on fire, alleging that the girl died because an ambulance was not available.

Police said forces have been rushed to the spot to tackle the situation. PTI CORR BS SOM