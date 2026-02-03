Man, daughter killed as tractor-trolley mows down motorcycle in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A man and his four-year-old daughter died while his wife was critically injured after their motorcycle came under the wheel of a wood-laden tractor-trolley here on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 pm when Haroon, a resident of Puttha village in the Himpur area, was returning home from Chandpur along with his daughter Mehroon and mother Anisa, Circle Officer (Chandpur) Deshdeepak Singh said.

Singh said that near the Eidgah at Akbarpur Tigri, the motorcycle came under the front wheel of a wood-laden tractor-trolley while attempting to overtake it.

Haroon and his daughter died on the spot, while Anisa sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further legal proceedings are underway, police said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ