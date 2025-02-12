Man, daughter killed in Jamshedpur accident

Jamshedpur, Feb 12 (PTI) A man and his daughter were crushed under the wheels of an unidentified vehicle here while his son was hospitalised with serious injuries, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, Krishna Kumar Sharma (40) along with his 19-year-old daughter Anjali Kumar and 18-year-old son Vicky were returning home in Parsudih police station limits on a two-wheeler from Tatanagar station when a heavy vehicle rammed them from behind near Jemco Chowk on Tuesday night.

All three sustained severe injuries and police rushed them to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared Sharma and Anjali dead while Vicky was undergoing treatment.

Anjali, who was supposed to board a train for Ranchi to appear in a competitive examination but missed it, was returning home when the incident happened.

Telco police station officer-in-charge Prasant Kumar said efforts were on to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

Meanwhile, local residents on Wednesday put up a road blockade demanding immediate action against the driver and adequate compensation to the deceased family. PTI BS MNB