Man, daughter suffer burn injuries after relatives set house on fire in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich, Nov 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old man and his daughter suffered serious injuries after two of their relatives allegedly set their house on fire over a dispute in the Nanpara area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

Agaiya village residents Rampher and his 18-year-old daughter Poonam were admitted to the district medical college with severe burn injuries. They were later referred to the trauma centre in Lucknow after their condition worsened, Nanpara SHO Pradeep Singh said.

Rampher's family alleged that his nephew Rakesh, who lived in the same neighbourhood, set the house on fire.

They said Rakesh had a dispute with Rampher a day earlier. Rakesh and his cousin Ganga set the house on fire, the family members alleged.

The accused are on the run and a they have been booked for attempted murder, arson and criminal intimidation, Singh said.

The police are working to arrest them, he added. PTI COR ABN ARD SZM SZM