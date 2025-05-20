Man dead, 3 injured as auto-rickshaw overturn in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died and three others got injured after an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned on Gururgam’s Sona road, police said.

Manardhan, a native of Bihar, died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital during treatment on Monday night, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Pushkar, one of the four passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw, after completing his duty on Monday morning, he took an auto from Subhash Chowk to reach his home in Sohna.

The speeding auto went out of control and overturned on the road just ahead of Bhondsi village. Due to this, all the four got buried under the vehicle, the police said.

All four passengers -- Pushkar, Manardhan, Lisha (21) and Nisha (19) were rushed to a hospital. In critical condition, Manardhan was referred to the Safdarjung Hospital where he died during treatment.

Manardhan used to live in Sohna and worked at a private company, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against the auto driver who managed to flee away from the spot and efforts are on to nab him. PTI COR NB NB