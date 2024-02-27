Man dead, 7 injured as car rams into truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A man was killed and seven others were injured when their car rammed into a truck Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Ranakpur area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when the car in which the victims were travelling crashed into a moving truck on highway, they said.

Car driver Motilal (45) died and seven passengers, including four women, were injured. they were rushed to a nearby district hospital and are undergoing treatment, police said.

The victims were part of a dance group and were on their way back after performing in a hotel, police said.

