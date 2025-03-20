Man dead after bus hits him following collision with truck in Latur

Latur, Mar 20 (PTI) A man was killed on Thursday in Latur after being hit by an MSRTC bus that went out of control on being rammed by a truck, a police official said.

The incident took place at Ausa T point at 6:40am, he added. There were 13 passengers in the bus, none of who were injured, he said.

"The MSRTC bus was making a turn when a speeding truck hit it. This caused the bus to veer out of control and hit vegetable vendor Tukaram Jadhav (55) sitting by the side of the road. A probe is underway into the incident and efforts are on to nab the truck driver who fled from the spot," the Ausa police station official said.

Local residents claimed some 40 accidents have taken place at Ausa T-Point, which serves as a junction for the Ratnagiri-Nagpur and Latur-Umarga highways, adding that a flyover project which could have provided relief was cancelled. PTI COR BNM