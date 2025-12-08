Man dead after his speeding motorcycle collides with police vehicle in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died and two others were injured on Monday when a speeding motorcycle went out of control and collided head-on with a police vehicle on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur highway here in the district, police said.

According to the police, Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Jais in the district, was travelling on a motorcycle with two of his companions.

Akhilesh died on the spot, while the two other occupants were injured, Gauri Ganj SHO Shyam Narayan Pandey said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured are receiving treatment in the district hospital in Gauri Ganj. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS