Man dead as fire breaks out in sofa manufacturing unit in Pune

Pune, Dec 13 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died in a blaze at a sofa manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, an official said.

The incident took place in Kondhwa Budruk in Yewalewadi at 1:30pm and the deceased has been identified as Harun Hamad Khan, he added.

The blaze was doused in an hour, the fire brigade official informed.

Local residents said the fire started when a small cylinder exploded while welding work was underway at the unit.

"Khan was found at the site with severe burn injuries. He died while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. The cause of the fire is being probed," the official added. PTI SPK BNM