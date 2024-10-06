Man dead, friend injured as high-speed motorcycle stunt ends in crash

Lucknow, Oct 6 (PTI) A 26-year-old biker died while his pillion-rider friend was severely injured when their speeding motorcycle crashed into a boundary wall in the Jankipuram area here, police said on Sunday.

They said it happened on Saturday night. According to eyewitnesses, victims Vijay (26) and Lalit (30) were performing stunts on the speeding two-wheeler.

Police said they suspect the accident occurred when Vijay lost control of the motorcycle after a face mask he was wearing suddenly slipped over his eyes, obstructing his vision.

The bike veered off the road and crashed into a boundary wall, they said.

Vijay died on the spot and Lalit is undergoing treatment for injuries, police added. PTI COR CDN IJT IJT