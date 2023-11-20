Man dead, wife and children injured as car falls into ditch in Latur

Latur, Nov 20 (PTI) A man was killed while his wife, son and daughter were injured after their car plunged into a 25-foot ditch in Latur in Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 2:30am on Nilanga-Aurad road and the deceased was identified as Raghunath Gavandgave (46), the official said.

"Gavandgave died on the spot after losing control of his car. His wife, son and daughter are injured and have been hospitalised in Latur. The family was returning from Gour Masalga to Tadmugli," the official informed. PTI COR BNM BNM