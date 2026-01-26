Man deliberately run over after drunken altercation in Bengaluru, accused held

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) A man was killed after allegedly being deliberately run over by a car following a drunken brawl after a cricket tournament here, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prashanth M (33), a bodybuilder, who resided at Veerasandra here, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening following an argument between Prashanth and Roshan Hegde (37), a software engineer, police said.

According to the police, the duo were consuming beer on an open ground behind a mall in Electronics City after the tournament when allegedly a quarrel broke out over a cigarette lighter. The argument soon turned violent, with both men attacking each other using beer bottles, during which Hegde sustained a cut on his tongue.

Following the scuffle, Hegde fled the spot in his car. However, Prashanth allegedly chased his car and clung to its door as it sped along the Veerasandra-Kammasandra Road.

Police said Hegde deliberately accelerated the vehicle, first ramming it into a tree and then crashing it into a compound wall, fatally injuring Prashanth.

The police initially received a call to its emergency helpline number reporting a road accident.

However, during a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the crash was intentional and amounted to murder, a senior police officer said.

The entire incident was captured on the vehicle's dash camera, which helped the police track down the suspect.

Hegde was arrested in connection with the incident by Hebbagodi police and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP KH