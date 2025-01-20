Man detained after video shows him assaulting his children

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) A man was detained after a video purportedly showing him mercilessly assaulting his children, one five years old and the other just three, was circulated widely on social media, police said on Monday.

Sudesh Kumar, a resident of Naagni Chulna village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, was picked up on Sunday evening. The two children were rescued and handed over to relatives, a police spokesperson said.

Many on social media called for stern action against him following the video, he said. Police took serious note of the incident and promptly deployed a team from the Panchari police station to investigate the matter, the spokesperson said.