Man detained at Patna airport for 'unruly' behaviour on flight

Patna, Sep 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was on Saturday detained at Patna airport for alleged unruly behaviour on an Indigo flight from Ahmedabad, officials said.

He was handed over to police immediately after the flight landed around 3 pm, they said.

“As per the crew, one passenger was reported to be unruly in the Ahmedabad-Patna flight. Hence, after arrival of the plane, he was handed over to the station house officer of the airport police station,” an official said.

Vinod Peter, SHO (Patna Airport), told PTI: “A complaint has been filed against the man by the airlines for creating ruckus, and unruly and inappropriate behaviour on the flight.” Preliminary investigation, scrutiny of medical documents and statement of his brother, who was also travelling along with him, indicate that he is suffering from some mental illness, Peter said.

At present, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for his illness, the SHO said, adding, police will keep track of his activities.