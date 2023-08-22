Man detained for beating Alwar district council head

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) A man has been detained for allegedly beating Alwar district council head Balbeer Singh Chhillar who had given the accused and his elderly mother a lift in his car on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when Chillar was going to Mundawar town in Alwar from Behror in his car driven by his driver, they said.

Near Sodawas village, an elderly woman accompanied by her son Ravi Jogi stopped the vehicle and requested a lift to which Chillar agreed.

In the vehicle, Ravi started quarrelling with his mother. When Chillar intervened, Jogi hit him and tore his clothes. When the driver stopped the vehicle, Jogi climbed on the roof and created a ruckus till the police arrived, a police official said. According to the police said Ravi was mentally disturbed. He was detained on a complaint by Chillar's driver, the official said. PTI SDA NSD NSD