Man detained for getting into scuffle with police during security check at Gorakhnath temple in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was detained on Sunday night after he allegedly got into a scuffle with police personnel during a security check at the Gorakhnath temple here, leading to brief chaos at the temple premises.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm at the southern gate of the Gorakhnath temple when the man was entering its complex. Police personnel deployed at the gate stopped him for routine frisking. During the check, he reportedly lost his temper and began arguing with the officers, which escalated into a heated exchange.

The commotion drew a crowd of devotees and visitors who had come to the temple fair. The police managed to overpower the man and took him to the Gorakhnath police station.

The accused was identified as Radheshyam Rajbhar (35), a resident of the Chandrabhan Dubauli village under the Nagra police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

SP (Security) Santosh Kumar Singh said that during questioning, it was revealed that the man was upset as his passport had been seized earlier.

"He appears to have been mentally disturbed and acted out of frustration. Further investigation is underway," Singh said.