Man detained for making hoax call about ‘bomb’ at Surat airport

Surat, Dec 11 (PTI) A man has been detained for making a hoax call claiming that there would be a blast at Surat airport, an official said on Wednesday.

Police suspect the man, Sabir Mansuri, was either intoxicated when he made the call or is mentally unstable, he said.

The control room of Surat Rural police received two calls in the afternoon, with the person on the other side claiming that a bomb would go off at the Surat airport.

The police and personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) searched the premises and also pressed the dog squad into service. Nothing suspicious was found, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Control Room, Hetal Patel.

Police then tracked down Mansuri, a labourer, to Bardoli town in Surat district.

“In the first call, Mansuri said there would be a blast at the airport. In another call after some time, he claimed that he heard two youngsters at Bardoli railway station talking about placing a bomb at the airport,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Vijaysinh Gurjar.

The official said Mansuri was detained and brought to Umra police station for further questioning.

“He appears to be either in an inebriated state or mentally disturbed. We have started the process to register an FIR against him under the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act,” he said. PTI COR PJT NR