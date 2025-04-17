Man detained for molesting woman inside BEST bus

Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was detained for allegedly molesting a woman inside a BEST bus, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on April 10 when the bus was on its way from Prabhadevi to Worli, the official added.

"He had touched the woman passenger inappropriately. After she approached Worli police station, CCTV footage etc was checked and we found that the man had alighted at Worli. We also found he was working in a shipping firm in the area," the official said.

Bandra East resident Irfan Hussain Shaikh was detained by a team of Crime Branch Unit III from his office in Worli, he said.

He has been charged with molestation and other offences, the official added. PTI DC BNM