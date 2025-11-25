Man detained for 'sexually abusing' three minor girls in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha), Nov 25 (PTI) Three minor girls in the age group of six to eight years were allegedly sexually abused by a man in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place two days ago, and the accused person has been detained, said MV 79 police station Inspector–in–Charge Chandrakant Thandi.

He said the accused fled away from the village after a complaint was lodged at the police station on Monday. He was nabbed from a hideout on Tuesday.

Both the accused man and the three alleged victims would undergo medical examination as part of the investigation, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused took the girls to his house by luring them with ice cream and allegedly committed sexual abuse. PTI COR AAM AAM RG