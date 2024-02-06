Man detained for 'suspicious' activities along Indo-Pak border

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been detained for questioning after he was found indulging in "suspicious" activities along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Manu Bheel who had been residing in Phalodi in Jodhpur district and was working at a fuel pump at Jaisalmer military station on a contractual basis.

"Army intelligence detained the accused yesterday evening claiming that suspicious material has been found in his mobile phone," Kotwali SHO Satyaprakash Vishnoi said.

The police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the man hailed from Pakistani's Bhawalpur district and was living on a long-term visa in India.

He had come to India in 2014 and started working at the army station in January 2024.

"The phone has been sent for examination. The accused will be interrogated by an intelligence team," the SHO said. PTI AG RT RT