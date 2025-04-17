Man detained for 'suspicious movement' in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Apr 17 (PTI) Security forces detained a man after he was found roaming "suspiciously" in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Thursday.

He was released later.

Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Salunian village in Poonch district, was detained near Nandini Hills along the National Highway in Samba on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to reports, he got a few "suspected calls from outside the country." A case was registered against him, they said, adding that following an inquiry, the magistrate ordered his release.

He was handed over to his relatives, and further investigations are on, officials added. PTI AB RHL