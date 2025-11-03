Man detained for suspiciously loitering outside Kolkata's American Center

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A man was detained on Monday for suspiciously loitering outside the American Center here, a police officer said.

The man, a resident of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, is being questioned by officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station.

"One person was detained in front of the American Center on Jawaharlal Nehru Road this morning. He was seen moving suspiciously in the high-security zone. We are checking his mobile phone and questioning him to ascertain the purpose of his presence there," the officer said.

On January 22, 2002, two motorcycle-borne assailants carried out an attack on the American Center, killing five people, including four police constables, and injuring 20 others. PTI SCH ACD