Man detained for thrashing woman in Ajmer after video goes viral

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) A man was detained for allegedly thrashing a woman on a road in Ajmer district of Rajasthan, police said on Sunday.

The arrest was made after a video of the incident surfaced online. In the video, the man is seen dragging the woman on the road by her hair and kicking and slapping her.

Station House Officer, Ganj police station, Mahaveer Singh, said that based on the video, a person has been detained.

"They are nomadic people and had some dispute. The accused is being questioned," he said.

Singh said the woman had not been approached by police yet. PTI SDA DIV DIV