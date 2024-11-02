Man detained for vandalising statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri in Bhopal

Bhopal, Nov 2 (PTI) A man was detained for allegedly vandalising a statue of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Saturday, a police official said.

The statue is situated close to Kushabhau Thakre auditorium here, Arera Hill police station inspector Manoj Patwa said.

"On the complaint of Jahangirabad Congress block committee president Yashwant Yadav we registered a case under section 298 (defilement of sacred object) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A 35-year-old man has been detained. He has told us he was intoxicated when he committed the act," Patwa said. PTI LAL BNM