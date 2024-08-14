Man detained in Ahmedabad for threatening bomb blast on Independence Day

Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was detained by the Ahmedabad crime branch on Wednesday after he allegedly called up the city police control room and threatened to trigger a bomb blast on Independence Day, an official said.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the caller, identified as Arihant Kankaria who is a resident of Kubernagar area, was depressed over his studies and was not in the right frame of mind.

"The accused allegedly called up the police control room at around 1:24 PM and threatened to carry out a bomb blast on Independence Day," a police official said, adding that the caller didn't mention the location where he would execute his threat.

Police tracked down the call using technical analysis and detained Kankaria for questioning within couple of hours, the crime branch stated.

"Prima facie, he is depressed over studies and doesn't seem to be in the right frame of mind," the official added.

A series of 21 blasts in 70 minutes had rocked Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, killing 56 people and injuring over 200.

A special court in February 2022 handed the death penalty to 38 accused and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment for the bombings.