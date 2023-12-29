Man detained in cheating case attempts suicide at police station in Thane district

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) A 36-year-old man detained in connection with a cheating case allegedly attempted suicide at a police station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi on Thursday when the man identified as Anil Murarilal Gupta was detained for his involvement in a cheating case, inspector Pramod Kumbhar said.

The Bandra police nabbed Gupta, a resident of Narpoli, and took him to the local police station to complete formalities, he said.

Gupta went to the washroom and consumed a poisonous substance. He was immediately administered first aid, the official said.

The accused feared arrest in connection with the offences of cheating registered against him with the Bandra and Dindoshi police stations, he said, adding that a case under section 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. PTI COR ARU