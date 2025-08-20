Man detained in Jaisalmer over contact with several Pakistani phone numbers

New Update
Jaisalmer, Aug 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was detained for interrogation in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Wednesday over alleged contact with several Pakistani phone numbers, police said.
The suspect, identified as Jeevan Khan, a resident of Sankra police station area here, was intercepted while communicating with Pakistani numbers, following which he was detained.
During the preliminary investigation, several Pakistan-based phone numbers were found on his mobile phone, officials said.