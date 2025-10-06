Man detained in UP's Barabanki for posting 'offensive' image of shrine on social media

Barabanki (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A man in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki was on Monday detained after an alleged controversial image he posted on social media triggered tensions in Rampur Katra town, police said.

The accused's post showed a sacred shrine edited with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which sparked outrage among members of a community, they said.

The post quickly went viral, prompting widespread anger. The situation was brought under control by local authorities and community leaders, preventing any untoward incident, a police official said.

The local Safderganj police, responding to the complaint filed by town representative Niyaz Ahmed, urged residents to maintain peace and took the accused Pullu Yadav into custody, the official said.

A formal complaint was lodged, and a case was registered under provisions related to hurting religious sentiments.

"The post would undergo technical investigation and strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty," SHO Amar Kumar Chaurasia said.