Man detained under stringent Public Safety Act in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Nov 21 (PTI) A man named in several criminal cases was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Alam Din alias Allu from Manohar Gopala village, has been lodged at the Kathua district jail following an order issued by the district magistrate of Samba, police said.

Allu has been named in several criminal cases registered at various police stations across Samba and Udhampur districts, a police spokesperson said.

"His criminal activities posed a serious threat to public peace and tranquillity," he added.

Due to his repeated involvement in unlawful activities, the district magistrate issued the detention order based on a detailed dossier prepared by the senior superintendent of police, Samba.

The Public Safety Act empowers authorities to detain individuals preventively to maintain public order and security. It allows detention without trial for up to two years based on subjective assessments of potential future threats posed by an individual. PTI AB ARI