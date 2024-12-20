Man detained while going to Sambhal's Jama Masjid to have darshan of Lord Shiva: Police

Sambhal (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) A "mentally-challenged" person was detained here when he was admittedly going to have a darshan of Lord Shiva at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which is under tight security for Friday prayers, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said Friday prayers were held peacefully at the mosque.

Last month, the city witnessed violence during protests against a court-ordered survey of the mosque after a petition claimed it stood at the site of the Harihar temple. Four people were killed in the violence.

According to police, the man who was detained on Friday was carrying a saffron 'gamchaa'.

When the reporters spoke to Sharma, he said, "My name is Ajay Sharma. I was going to have a 'darshan' (glimpse) of 'Bholenaath' (Lord Shiva)." But when asked if knew there was a temple there, Sharma did not respond.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra told reporters the man, a resident of Kot Purvi Mohalla of Sambhal, is mentally-challenged and was going somewhere.

It is a public road, the ACP said, adding he was stopped and is being questioned. Action will be taken after that, Chandra said. PTI COR NAV TIR TIR