Man detained with licensed airgun near CM's residence, released after grilling

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) A man was detained for his suspicious movement with an airgun at Hazra crossing in south Kolkata, less than one km away from the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a senior police officer said Friday.

Debanjan Chattopadhyay, who introduced himself as a teacher of a private school, was interrogated at Kalighat police station and let off without any charge on Thursday, the officer said.

Chatttopadhyay, who was in his 30s, was carrying the airgun in his bag.

He produced the relevant license papers, and the police let him go.

The police asked him to carry the airgun in such a brazen manner, the official said.

The residence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, considered number two in the party, is also about 1.5 km away from the spot. PTI SUS NN