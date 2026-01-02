Man died, his wife injured after road accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died and his wife was seriously injured after their speeding motorcycle hit a divider on a canal bridge in Jamo area of Amethi district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred when Dilip Kumar, a resident of Lalupur Dibiya village, and his wife Lalita, were travelling from Jamo towards Musafirkhana and their speeding motorcycle went out of control near Bandhwa Resi village and crashed into the divider of a canal bridge, causing it to overturn, police said.

Dilip Kumar died on the spot, while his wife Lalita is undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Jamo, police said.

Jamo SHO Vinod Kumar Singh said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.