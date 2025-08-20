Man dies after alleged assault by intoxicated son in Kerala

Idukki (Kerala), Aug 20 (PTI) A 57-year-old man who was undergoing treatment after allegedly being attacked by his son under the influence of alcohol succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Madhu, a resident of Rajakkad in this hill district.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of August 15, when Madhu's son, Sudheesh, aged 35, allegedly returned home intoxicated and began assaulting his mother.

When Madhu intervened, he was allegedly attacked by Sudheesh, a police officer said.

Madhu, who was initially found unconscious on the roadside by neighbours, was rushed to a private hospital in Rajakkad, police said.

He was later shifted to a hospital in Thodupuzha as his condition worsened due to serious injuries. Madhu’s wife, who suffered minor injuries, was later discharged from hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, according to an officer at Udumbanchola police station. The body of the deceased was handed over to relatives after the post-mortem.

Police arrested Sudheesh soon after the incident, and he is currently in judicial custody.

Police said that murder charges would shortly be added to the case.

The investigation revealed that a family dispute led Sudheesh to attack his parents.